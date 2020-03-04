|
Penney Antonia D'Ascoli, 72, passed away peacefully after a short illness on February 13, 2020, in Spartanburg Regional Hospice, with her family by her side.
She was proud of her work as an active volunteer with the Asbury Rehoboth VFD as a firefighter and First Responder. Penney was also a long tenured paramedic with Wallace Thompson Hospital Emergency Department and a volunteer with Twin Rivers VFD and Union County EMS. She was committed to her service of others.
She was a Rock Hound and a lover of everything ocean and beach, and found her joy in gardening and tending to her country farm in Gaffney, South Carolina. She was a voracious reader and lifelong learner.
In her earlier years she worked for Ford Motor Company and was a Real Estate Broker in Nashua, NH.
Miss D'Ascoili is predeceased by her Parents and is survived by her sister Linda Chiasson Gibeault (Bill) from Saratoga Springs , New York, and leaves behind her cherished niece Lesley Micale all of Ballston Spa, NY. as well as nephews Adam and Joshua Gibeault. In addition she left behind many close and treasured lifelong friends.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your local hospice or VFD.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 4, 2020