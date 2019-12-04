|
Blacksburg - Perrin Eugene Parker, 74, of 356 Parker Rd, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home.
Born in Grover, he was the husband of Diane Parker and the son of the late William Forrest Parker and Corrie Bratton Parker. After serving six years in the National Guard, Rev. Parker served as pastor at several churches from 1971 until he retired in 1994. He was a charter member of Buffalo Fire Department and has remained active since.
In addition to his wife, Rev. Parker is survived by a son, Joshua Parker, and wife, Paula; a daughter, DeeGee Parker and fiance, Claude Cobb, all of Blacksburg; three brothers, Bobby Parker of Blacksburg, Lee "Hoot" Parker and wife, Carolyn, of Blacksburg; and Junior Parker and wife, Gerri, of Kings Mountain; a sister, Betty Harrington, of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Frances Parker, of Blacksburg; two god-children, Emalee and Kolbe Taylor, of Flat Rock, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and greatgreat nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Leila Lyle, and four brothers, Bill, Henry "Bate," Jake, and Charles Parker.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church. Funeral services with full Fireman's Rites will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Buffalo Baptist Church with Dr. Bruce Price, Rev. Tyler Moss, and Dr. Terry Duvall officiating. Interment will follow in the Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. His nephews and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers. Members of the fire department will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family will be at the residence.
The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com.
The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Parker family.