Gaffney, S.C. - Peter "Pete" Loren Kessler, 75, of 254 Carroll Estate Road, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence.Born in Dayton, Ohio, he was the loving husband of Wanda Faye Tenney Kessler for 54 years and the son of the late Robert Wesley Kessler and Lillian Mary Staub Kessler. He was United States Navy Veteran and retired from AT&T. He enjoyed woodworking, building and collecting guns and building cabinets. Mr. Kessler was of the Protestant faith.In addition to his wife, also surviving is a son, Blaine Allen Kessler of the home; a daughter, Michelle Lynn Krawczak (Brian) of Macomb, MI; a brother, Mike Kessler (Lynn) of Montana; three grandchildren, Cody Morris, Alex Morris and Kyle Morris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Kessler was preceded in death by two brothers, William and John; and two sisters, Frances and Suzanne.No services are schedules at this time.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude's, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-1905.The family will be at their respective homes.An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
