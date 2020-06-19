Peter "Pete" Devlin
Gaffney, S.C. - Peter "Pete" Alfred Devlin, 54, of 215 Maple Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Salem, MA, he was the husband of Susan Herlong Devlin and son of the late Paul Leo Devlin, Sr. and Dorothy Terrio Devlin and stepson of Joan Buckley Devlin. He was employed by Fire House Subs, a great father and husband and a member of New Harvest Church of God.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Chris Devlin of Gaffney and Pat Devlin of Massachusetts; four stepsons, Brent Wilson, Blake Wilson, Brian Wilson and Brett Wilson; a brother, Paul Leo Devlin of New York; three sisters, Mary Devlin of Massachusetts, Libby Devlin of Florida and Sarah Devlin of Maine; two step-grandchildren, Eli Wilson and Cooper Wilson.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robert Wells officiating. Interment will be in the Mosley Family Cemetery in Gaffney.

The family will be at the home of Bob & Kathryn Herlong, 805 Providence Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jun. 19, 2020.
