Peter C. Good, age of 81, of 145 Camilla Circle, Gaffney, SC, transitioned home to the Lord on July 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Ernest Good and the late Vivian Jefferies Good. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Fannie Littlejohn, Minnie Smith, and Hettie Good; three brothers: William Carl Good, James Frank Good, and Tommy Lee Good.

He leaves behind to cherish fond memories: two daughters: Sylvia Good of Gaffney, SC and Iesha Good of Spartanburg, SC; two sons: Rick Good (Jacqueline) and Greg Good, both of Gaffney; and one brother: Jerry Shippy of Atlanta, GA. Two sister-in-law, Gloria Good and Patricia Good both of Gaffney, SC. A host of relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at The Ebenezer Baptist Church. A 30-minute visitation will be held prior to the service, and the body will lie-in-state at 12:30 p.m.

Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist

Church Cemetery, located at 1809 Old Post Rd., Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of Virginia and Sylvia Good, located at 122 Little Dr., Gaffney, SC.

