Phil McCraw

Mooresboro, N.C. – Phillip Humphries McCraw, 70, of 473 Kirby Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Elmer McCraw and Coy Humphries McCraw. He was formerly employed by Phillips Fiber, loved his animals and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Steven Harvey and Ashley Harvey and husband, Charlie Edmondson, both of Gaffney; three greatgrandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paige McCraw Harvey.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the home of Jerry and Linda Mc- Craw, 584 Kirby Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.

