1/1
Phil McCraw
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mooresboro, N.C. – Phillip Humphries McCraw, 70, of 473 Kirby Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Cherokee County, SC, he was the son of the late Elmer McCraw and Coy Humphries McCraw. He was formerly employed by Phillips Fiber, loved his animals and was a member of Cherokee Creek Baptist Church.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Steven Harvey and Ashley Harvey and husband, Charlie Edmondson, both of Gaffney; three greatgrandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Paige McCraw Harvey.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 2 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Frazier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Creek Baptist Church, 501 Buck Shoals Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

The family will be at the home of Jerry and Linda Mc- Craw, 584 Kirby Road, Mooresboro, NC 28114.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved