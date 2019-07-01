Gaffney - Phyllis Farris Brasier, 72, of 979 Boiling Springs Highway, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical/ Mary Black Campus.

Born in Shelby, NC, she was wife of Clair L. Brasier of the home and daughter of the late Darwin William Farris and Lyall Ruth Williams Farris. She was a homemaker, attended beautician school, and loved flowers and birds. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Shane Hubbard and wife, Ashley of Louisville, KY and Tim Brasier of Gaffney; two daughters, Nicole Hubbard of Kings Mountain, NC and Carmen Salerno of Damariscotta, ME; a sister, Jackie Hubbard of Kings Mountain, NC; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Parker and one brother.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joel Gardner officiating.

Entombment will be Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

The family will be at the home of Tim Brasier, 113 Saxon Drive, Gaffney.

