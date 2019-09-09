|
Rev. Pittman Harris, age 69, of Westwind Apartments #1,523 W. Montgomery Street Gaffney, SC, transitioned from this life on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at The Spartanburg Regional - Gaffney, SC. He was the son of the Riley Harris Jr. and Ellen Wood Harris.
He sang with The Exciting Harris Brothers. He retired form Brown Packing after 35 years of service. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior at an early age at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
He leaves to cherish fond memories, his wife, Merchell Denise Harris; a son, Tharis Roland; two sisters, Virginia Logan, Evangelist Cynthia Jean Rodgers; two brothers, Converse Harris (Patricia), Melvin Harris (Brenda); a sister-in-law, Carolyn Harris; four God sisters, Pearl Sims, Teresa Galmon, Sandra Thompson, Oletha Linder; two God brothers, Phillip Mcham, Bill Gillam; three God children, Tiffanie Banks, Leslie Harris, Jamarcus Rodgers. A host of relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at The New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Roger Mason officiating. A thirtyminute visitation prior to the service. The body will liein state at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online condolence can be made at www.genesisfuneralservices.com
The family is receiving friends at the home of his brother, Converse Harris, 116 Oakview Drive, Gaffney, SC.
Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 9, 2019