POLICE REPORTS

A fast food employee suspected of stealing money was arrested for simple possession of marijuana August 13.

City police were dispatched to the 1500 block of West Floyd Baker Boulevard in reference to an employee stealing money on camera.

After officers arrived on scene, the suspect admitted to the manager he was stealing money, a police report stated.

When an officer asked for the suspect's ID, the suspect stated it was in his book bag but the suspect was allegedly acting nervous about the bag. The suspect then admitted to having marijuana in the bag, which the officer found upon a search.

The manager advised police she did not want to press charges.

Officers arrested the suspect for simple possession of marijuana and transported him to the Cherokee County Detention Center. l A Gaffney woman's grocery pickup account was reportedly hacked August 10.

The victim filed a report at the Gaffney Police Department for fraud and stated her credit card information is stored on her pickup account. According to the victim, someone placed an order August 10 at 8:14 p.m. in the amount of $102.14 and a second order for $1.46. The orders were charged to her bank account.

The grocery order was reportedly pickup up at a Moreno Valley, Calif., location.

A second attempted charge was made sometime later in the amount of $499 to be pickup at a Richmond, Texas, store. l A pickup truck was reportedly stolen from a car lot on Winslow Avenue in Gaffney August 11.

The owner of the car lot reported he last saw the vehicle, described as a 1993 light blue, single cab Nissan pickup with a faded hood and missing the front grill, around 1 a.m. August 11. When the owner returned at approximately 2:30 p.m., he noticed the vehicle was missing. According to the owner, the keys were not in the vehicle.

At the time of the report, nothing was known about the suspect. l The Gaffney Police Department responded to a larceny call in the 1000 block of South Petty Street August 10.

The victim stated a Mossburg-brand shotgun, an Apple watch and an iPod were stolen from his garage and vehicle. According to a police report, the victim believes someone entered his garage from a side door that was left unlocked, entered his unsafe and took the shotgun. The victim stated the door to his vehicle was left unlocked and believes that is how the subject was able to steal his watch and iPod.

Sometime later, the victim contacted the officer and reported additional items had been stolen. A Huffy-brand bicycle valued at $100 and a $300 kayak were missing from the garage, the victim stated. l Vandalism was reported to an air compressor at a Floyd Baker Boulevard gas station August 13.

While opening the lock box to collect coins, an employee noticed the lock box was loose and called 911, according to a police report. The employee stated someone cut the steel bar with a torch.

Upon opening the lock box, there were several quarters, and the employee stated the quarters should equal up to $248 but he would not know what was taken until the coins were weighed.

Money was last collected from the lockbox on July 23.

Several air compressors in the area and in North Carolina have been broken into recently, the employee told police. l A Gaffney woman being evicted from her home called police after numerous items went missing.

According to a police report, the victim went to the residence on Railroad Avenue August 4 to get the last of her items since she was being evicted. The victim had to climb in through a window, she reported, and once inside she noticed her couch, washer and dryer, microwave and an Xbox One were missing. A neighbor reported seeing a white-colored Toyota truck pulling a trailer come to the residence and load items.

The victim believed an ex-boyfriend may have taken the items after seeing a photo posted of him playing games on an Xbox One. l The Gaffney Police Department responded to a vehicle break-in call August 12 to a business located on Factory Shops Boulevard.

The victim, a Chesnee, S.C. resident, told police while she was inside with her children someone busted the driver's side window and stole her wallet which contained her driver's license, social security card, a Belk pay card and $250 in cash.