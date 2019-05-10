Cherokee Springs, S.C. - Polly Ann Wetzel, 64, of 4069 Old Furnace Road, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Burnsville, NC, she was the daughter of the late Milo Marshal Wetzel and Margueritte Parker Wetzel. She was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Spartanburg Technical College with a degree in Computer Science. She was also a retired store clerk. She loved to play the drums, music and old movies. She was an amature photographer and at one time, owned a Fotomat Photography booth in Spartanburg.

Surviving are a sister, Kae Fleming and husband, Dennis of Chesnee; two nephews, Bruce White, Jr. and wife, Kelly of Binghamton, NY; and Brian White and wife, Tanya of Boulder, Colorado; one great-niece, Elise White of Binghamton, NY; and close family cousins and their spouses, Raymond Green, Jimmy Green, Mary Ella Parker Clark, Gigi Parker Hamrick, Scott Parker, Doug Parker and James Parker Mullinax.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Oakland Cemetery with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at home of Dennis & Kae Fleming, 471 RC Thompson Road, Chesnee, SC 29323.

