Quentin Cheyenne Murray
Cowpens, SC: Quentin Cheyenne Murray, 25, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. He loved his family deeply especially his nieces and nephews, and was known as an avid Gaffney High School Indians football fan by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by parents David and Renee Swann, and Robert and Stacey Morgan; a brother, Shane Morgan; sisters, Roxi Morgan and Ashley Arroyo; nephews, Olsen Jones and Jamison Morgan; nieces, Maybrie Jones, Kinslee Evans, and Maria Arroyo; grandparents David and Lillie Hammett; grandfathers, Bruce Mathis and Thomas Whelchel; a grandmother, Geri Swann; and birth mother, Brandy Murray. He was predeceased by a brother, Caleb Morgan, grandparents Jo and Joan Street; a grandfather, Dennis Morgan; a grandmother, Joann Whelchel; great grandmothers Betty Mathis and Catherine Bryant; an aunt, Denise Vipperman; and birth father, Darrell Mathis.

The family will receive friends 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Saturday August 15, 2020 at Love Springs Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Ron Culbertson. Burial will be at Love Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Aug. 14, 2020.
