Quinton Curtis

Quinton Curtis Obituary

Quinton Lamar Curtis, age 35, affectionately known as "Catwalk," peacefully transitioned on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home, located at 605 Willow Street in Gaffney, South Carolina, after a valiant battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).

Quinton is a 2003 graduate of Gaffney Senior High School where he excelled both academically and athletically as a member of the football and basketball teams. Quinton attended the University of South Carolina as a prestigious Bobby Dickens scholar. Quinton worked in the banking and customer service industry with Bank of America and Spectrum Communications in Charlotte, North Carolina prior to his illness. Quinton is a proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated.

Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Jaqueline Sanders of the home; his father, Wilbert Sanders of Shelby, North Carolina; his sister, Latoya Sutton of Gaffney; his daughter Che'Lana Campbell of Albany, Georgia; nephew, Jaden McGill; grandmother, Rev. Mary Jefferies. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Curtis; his grandfather, Orban Jefferies, Sr.; his great grandmother, Carrie Jefferies.

He also leaves behind, his aunts; Gtanar Wallace, the Honorable Usha Bridges (Allie), Minister Mary Boozer, Tiffany Mayes (Cedric), Violet Michael, Louise Maddox, Retener Watts, and Regina Woods. Uncles Dennis Curtis, Terry Curtis (Valerie), Steve Curtis (Cynthia Mc- Dowell), Orban Jefferies, Jr., Scott Jefferies (Pamela), Barry Jefferies (Tonya), and Larry Jefferies (Renee); as well as many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Indian Hill Baptist Church. An hour visitation with the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity ceremony. The body will lie-in-state at 11 a.m.

Online condolence can be made at www.genesisifuneralservices.com

The family is receiving friends at the residence

Genesis Funeral Cremation Service & Chapel Inc. is serving the family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 11, 2020
