Gaffney, S.C. - R. H. "Tootsie" Driskill, 79, of 403 Hardin Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Martha Mc- Falls Driskill and son of the late Alice Driskill Stuard and stepson of the late Steve Stuard. He retired from textiles, was a former lake warden at Lake Whelchel and a member of Love Springs Baptist Church. He loved his family and fishing.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Susan Driskill (Shane Belue) and Karen Vanderburg (Mark), both of Gaffney; a brother, Jack Driskill and wife, Linda of Gaffney, a half-brother, Ben Stuard of Spartanburg; a step-brother, Jerry Stuard of Lexington, SC; a half-sister Anita Summit of Boiling Springs, SC; a step-sister, Gayle Stuard of Lexington, SC; two grandchildren, Justin Driskill and Heather Vess; three great-grandchildren, Hailey Driskill, Jace Hudson Driskill and Mason Owens; numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Sellars and Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.

The family will be at the home of Mark & Karen Vanderburg, 150 Ballenger Road, Gaffney.

