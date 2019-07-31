|
|
|
GASTONIA, N.C. - Rachel McGill, 89, of Gastonia, passed away, Sunday, July 21, 2019, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center, Gastonia. She was born in 1930, in Cherokee County, SC, daughter of the late, Jonathan Boyce McGill and Mabel Griffith McGill. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Salem Baptist Church, 1534 Rolling Meadow Lane, Gastonia, N.C. Arrangements are with the South Chapel of Greene Funeral Service and Crematorium, Gastonia. Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneral.com.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on July 31, 2019