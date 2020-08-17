Gaffney, S.C. - Ralph "Bud" Fleetwood Bobo, 71, of 154 London Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Lewis Fleetwood Bobo and Bessie May Bradley Bobo. He retired from construction and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Bobo was a member of Draytonville Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Matthew Bobo (Savannah Erwin) of the home; a grandson, Brayden Humphries; a niece, Ashley Bobo (Justin Kiser); and a nephew, John Bobo II, both of Jonesville. Mr. Bobo was preceded in death by a brother, John Bobo.

The family will receive friends at the home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 starting at 2 p.m.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

