|
|
Gaffney, S.C. – Ralph Wayne Harris, 76, of 1032 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Phyllis Ruppe Harris and son of the late Willie Harris and Bertha Bailey Harris. He retired from Spartan Mills, formerly worked for the Gaffney Police Department and was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved his family and farming and was a member of Lavonia Baptist Church.
Surviving are a daughter, Cindy Wurster (Gary) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Morgan Pew (Harrison) and Josh Wurster; a great-grandchild, Spencer Pew. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister Martha Harris Upchurch and her husband, Guy Upchurch.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Lavonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Buddy Morehead officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020