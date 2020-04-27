Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141

Ralph Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Harris Obituary

Gaffney, S.C. – Ralph Wayne Harris, 76, of 1032 Champion Ferry Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Phyllis Ruppe Harris and son of the late Willie Harris and Bertha Bailey Harris. He retired from Spartan Mills, formerly worked for the Gaffney Police Department and was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved his family and farming and was a member of Lavonia Baptist Church.

Surviving are a daughter, Cindy Wurster (Gary) of Spartanburg; two grandchildren, Morgan Pew (Harrison) and Josh Wurster; a great-grandchild, Spencer Pew. In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a sister Martha Harris Upchurch and her husband, Guy Upchurch.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 27, 2020 in the Lavonia Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Buddy Morehead officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -