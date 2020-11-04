1/
Ramilaben Patel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ramilaben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Ramilaben Ramesh Patel, 65, of 221 Planters Drive, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in India, she was the wife of Ramesh Patel and daughter of Shantaben Patel of Gaffney and the late Chhagenbhai Patel. She was a homemaker and of the Hindu faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two sons, Mayank Patel (Kirtika) and Bharat Patel (Javanika), both of Gaffney; a daughter, Vaishali Patel (Nilesh) of Lyman; two brothers, Mahendra Patel (Vilash) of Newberry and Anil Patel (Bhadrika) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Diya Patel and Tej Patel; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved