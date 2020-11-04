Gaffney, S.C. - Ramilaben Ramesh Patel, 65, of 221 Planters Drive, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in India, she was the wife of Ramesh Patel and daughter of Shantaben Patel of Gaffney and the late Chhagenbhai Patel. She was a homemaker and of the Hindu faith.

Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are two sons, Mayank Patel (Kirtika) and Bharat Patel (Javanika), both of Gaffney; a daughter, Vaishali Patel (Nilesh) of Lyman; two brothers, Mahendra Patel (Vilash) of Newberry and Anil Patel (Bhadrika) of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Diya Patel and Tej Patel; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.