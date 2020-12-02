1/1
Ramona Daniel Clary
Gaffney, S.C. - Ramona Daniel Clary, 92, of 402 E. Buford Street, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Spindale, NC, she was the widow of the late Joe Max Clary of Gaffney. She was the daughter of the late Dewey B. Daniel and Ruth Chaney Daniel. She retired from the Cherokee County School District Office where she served as Secretary and Financial Director. She was a member of Limestone Street United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her son, Edward Gault (Kay) of Gaffney; one daughter, Ramona Daniel Gault of Seattle, Washington; two sisters, Barbara Farish of Gaffney and Judith Hicks (Duke) of La Grange, GA; a brother, Mike Daniel of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Richard Gault (Kellie) of Orlando, Florida and Rachel Simpson of Charlotte, NC.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Daniel and Richard Daniel and a sister, Theda Daniel Farish.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Terrell Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family requests that social distancing be observed and that masks be worn.

Memorials may be made to: Shriner's Hospital, 950 West Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
