Gaffney - Ramona Kay Childers Ellison, 57, of 4281 Cherokee Avenue, passed away Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of Charles Ellison, Jr. and daughter of the late Robert Childers and Betty Jones. Mrs. Ellison was a Homemaker and was a member of First Baptist Church of Blacksburg.
Mrs. Ellison is survived by two sons, Jeremy and Kevin Ellison; two step-sons, Scott (Cindy Henderson) and Mark Ellison; one daughter, Amanda Ellison; one step-daughter, Starr Allison; three brothers, Randy, Rocky, and Reggie Childers (Tammy); one sister, Wanda Childers; one granddaughter, Savannah Ellison; one step-granddaughter, Ashley Ellison; one special cousin, Maw Maw Cindy Batchlor; Aunt Joyce Cobb; and several special nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7th, 2019, from 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm at First Baptist Church of Blacksburg. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Jeff Connell and Adam Ellison officiating.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Blacksburg or , P.O. Box 1525, Ranson, WV 25438.
The family will be at 265 Byars Farm Rd., Gaffney, SC 29340.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 6, 2019