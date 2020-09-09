Randall Spencer

Gaffney, S.C. - Randall Eugene Spencer, 68, of 3704 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Helen Lucille Cooper Spencer and son of the late Forrest Eugene Spencer and Annie Adair Spencer. He was formerly employed by American Fast Print, loved his family, and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Jonnie Lynn Bell of Moore; two grandchildren, Hannah Nevaeh Bell and Jackson Bell; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Ann Dimsdale.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tim Osment officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church, 605 13th Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.