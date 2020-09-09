1/
Randall Spencer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Gaffney, S.C. - Randall Eugene Spencer, 68, of 3704 Union Highway, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Helen Lucille Cooper Spencer and son of the late Forrest Eugene Spencer and Annie Adair Spencer. He was formerly employed by American Fast Print, loved his family, and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Jonnie Lynn Bell of Moore; two grandchildren, Hannah Nevaeh Bell and Jackson Bell; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Ann Dimsdale.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Tim Osment officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: New Hope Baptist Church, 605 13th Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 8, 2020
Please accept our warmest condolences. Wishing you peace and comfort at this time.
Ann & Russ Howard
Friend
September 8, 2020
I love you guys! You are always in my prayers!
Johniece Wofford
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved