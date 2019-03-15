|
|
|
Shelby - Mr. Randy "Red" Sisk, 66, passed away on March 13, 2019, at Wendover Hospice Home. Born in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Kimberly Hopkins Sisk and the son of the late James Sisk and Mary Helen Spake. Memorial services will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Cleveland County Fairgrounds in Goforth Hall. The family will receive friends after the service in Goforth Hall. The Book of Memories is available at www.gordonmortuary.com. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Sisk family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 15, 2019
