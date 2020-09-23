1/
Ray Collins
Greenville, S.C. - Joseph Ray Collins, 98, formerly of 204 Lanewood Drive, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Magnolias of Gaffney.

Born in Pickens, SC, he was the son of the late Joseph Collins and Mary Moore Collins. He retired from Minyard Oldsmobile and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving are a daughter, Tracy Reynolds (Michael) of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Hannah Welch of Asheville, NC, Branden Reynolds (Megan) and Cody Reynolds both of Gaffney. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randy Joe Collins, five brothers and two sisters.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Mr. Joe Reynolds and Mrs. Tracy Reynolds officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Alzheimer's Association, 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, S.C.



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
