|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ray Ellison Clary entered his eternal home on August 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born in Gaffney, SC on September 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Pinkney L. Clary and Alta Ruppe Clary.
Ray was a kind, Christian man with a servant's heart. He was a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, where he was awarded Deacon Emeritus. He also served his church as deacon and Director of Adult IV Sunday School. Ray served his country honorably in the United States Army Military Police Corps while stationed in Munich, Germany. A Gaffney City Councilman from 1966 – 1982, he served as Mayor Pro Tempore from 1976 – 1982, and Acting Mayor from June 1982 – November 1982. Ray enjoyed his Saturday morning breakfasts with his family and his Friday morning Bible Study with the Andrew Club. He also enjoyed singing in the church choir and is now singing with the Heavenly Choir. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and working in his shop.
A graduate of Robinson's Business College in Spartanburg, Ray also attended Gardner-Webb College. He was employed as plant manager at Fashion Engravers, Inc. for more than thirty years. Ray also worked as Circulation Manager for The Gaffney Ledger for four years and as a supervisor at the Board of Public Works Shooting Range for nineteen years.
Ray was the husband of Florence Sanders Clary of Gaffney, SC. He was first married to the late Frances Minor Clary. In addition to his wife, Ray is survived by his daughter, Jill Clary Stevenson (Dan) of Asheville, NC; his son, Jay Clary (Delette) of Warner Robins, GA; a brother, Guy Clary (Marrsue); a sister, Doris Spencer, all of Gaffney; grandsons, Ben Kerscher (Brittany) of Warner Robins, GA; Ellison Clary of Athens, GA; Andrew Stevenson of Boone, NC; two great-granddaughters, Camille Kerscher and Leah Kerscher of Warner Robins, GA; his extended family, Mary Blackwood Starnes; Martha Blackwood Shaw (Jerry) of Gaffney, SC; Susan Blackwood Spearman (Danny); Jennifer Spearman Swanner (Ryan); Jack Swanner and Logan Swanner, all of Lexington, SC; several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his brother, Jack Clary; and two sisters, Edith Whelchel and Sue Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, 805 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., Rev. Clyde Thomas officiating.
After battling Parkinson's Disease for several years, it was Ray's wish to help find a cure for this disease, prompting him to donate his body to The Anatomical Gift Program at MUSC, Charleston, SC. It was his hope that through research, better treatment options will be made available to others afflicted with Parkinson's. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida, 33131, or Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342.
The family will be at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.