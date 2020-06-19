Ray Sellars

Gaffney, S.C. - Ray Dean Sellars, 85, formerly of Meadow Lane, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Peachtree Centre.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Hazel Hughey Sellars and son of the late Harry Robert Sellars and Leeila Linder Sellars. He retired from textiles, loved his family, fishing and cooking, especially cooking hash, and was a member of Faith Baptist Church.

Surviving are three sons, Pastor Richard "Snake" Sellars (Hoppy), Ronnie "Rudy" Sellars (Yvette) and Jeff Garland, all of Gaffney; a stepson, Rick Jolly of Shelby, NC; a sister, Velma Jean Sellars of Gaffney; 10 grandchildren; 6 greatgrandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Roy Dean "Fat Man" Sellars and Doug (JJ) Sellars, three stepdaughters, Patty Jolly Emory, Deana Jolly and Cindy Ellis, three sisters, Floree Mullinax, Norma Fay Sellars and Cleo Marie Walker and four brothers, Henry Earl Sellars, Jack Sellars, Shelton Sellars and Charlie Sellars.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Richard "Snake" Sellars and Reverend Delos Blanton officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends immediately following the committal service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Gospel Tabernacle, 621 Fourth Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

The family will be at the home of Pastor

& Mrs. Richard "Snake" Sellars, 406 Twin Lake Road, Gaffney, SC 29341.

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.