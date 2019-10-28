|
Gaffney, SC - - Charles Raymond Coggins, 88, peacefully left this world and entered his heavenly home on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center, surrounded by his family that he loved so well.
Born in Spartanburg County, Raymond was the son of the late Robert and Zelda Wilson Coggins. He served in the United States Navy and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from Gaffney Manufacturing and TNS Mills, after many years of loyal service. He loved to farm and garden and was well known for growing the tastiest tomatoes in town. Raymond never met a stranger and loved to sit awhile and talk with family and friends.
Left to cherish his wonderful memories include his bride and soul mate, Betty Jean Richards Coggins, with whom he would have celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary on October 27, 2019; three daughters, Teresa Belcher and husband, Rick of Gaffney, Karen Patterson and husband, Scott of Blacksburg and Sheila Alexander and husband, Nathan of Inman; two sons, Charles Coggins and wife, Judy and Kenneth Coggins and wife, Tara, all of Gaffney; nine grandchildren, Stacy Patterson, Kevin Coggins (Jerran), Dusty Patterson, Scotty Patterson Jr., Derrick Coggins (Ashley), Megan Taylor (Trey), Matthew Coggins (Taylor), Andrew Alexander and Avery Alexander; three great-grandchildren, Enslee, Emmi and Lexi; his older brother, James Albert Coggins; and numerous extended family. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his younger brothers, Nelson and Bobby.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow at 2:00 PM at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at the residence.
