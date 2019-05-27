Mr. Raymond Leslie Gowin, 97, of Walterboro, formerly of Gaffney, South Carolina, and Columbus, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Veteran's Victory House in Walterboro.

Born July 23, 1921 in Jerseyville, Illinois, he was a son of the late Leslie Norman Gowin and Freda Baum Gowin. Mr. Gowin served his country in the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific. Raymond was a member of Northside Baptist Church in Gaffney and Columbus Baptist Temple in Columbus, Ohio. His wonderful wife of 63 years, Laura Ruth Grove Gowin, preceded him in death in 2007.

Surviving are: his loving children, Charles Gowin (Kathleen) of Hilton Head Island, SC, Shirley Callahan (David) of Gaffney, SC, Carl Gowin (Claudia) of San Antonio, Texas, and Sherree Gowin of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren, fifteen greatgrandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Donald Gowin of West Plains, Missouri, and Robert Gowin, Wilbur Gowin and Ronald Gowin all of Jerseyville, Illinois, and his sister, Joyce Tappy of East Alton, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Mildred Fritz and brothers Norman Gowin and Arnold Gowin. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

Funeral arrangements have been made by Schoedinger Funeral Home, North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road, Columbus, Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 10 o'clock Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at Riverside Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to honor Raymond be made to the Faithful Heart Foundation https://FaithfulHeartFoundation.org.

