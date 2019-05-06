Gaffney, S.C. - Raymond Lee (Hummingbird) Thompson, 74, of 286 Roundtree Road, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Vicky Spencer Thompson and son of the late Seneca Thompson and Rose Davis (Granny) Thompson. He was the biological son of the late Barry Millen and Ruth Byrd. He retired from Cherokee Finishing and also retired from Ray Walker's Trucking as an OTR truck driver. He loved his family, go-cart racing, and attended Blue Branch Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son, Michael Thompson of Gaffney; two daughters, Christina Lievsay and husband, Allen and Cynthia Minor and husband, Scott, both of Gaffney; a brother, Wayne Millen and wife, Nancy of Rockingham, NC; four sisters, Elizabeth Ivey and husband, Dean of Gaffney, Mary Self, Pauline Mc- Cormick and husband, Ralph, and Peggy Millen, all of Rockingham, NC; two grandchildren, Ashley Minor and Gracie Minor; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gaithen Millen.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Blue Branch Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Eddie Smith and Dr. Dwight Easler officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Recreation Building.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Blue Branch Baptist Church, "Building Fund", P.O. Box 1574, Gaffney, SC 29342 or , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the home of Allen & Christina Lievsay, 302 Roundtree Road, Gaffney.

