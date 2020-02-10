|
Gaffney, SC - - Rebecca "Reba" Jean Mabry Patterson, 74, of 192 Green Acres Road, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Born in Gaffney, she was the loving wife of Paul Kenneth Patterson for 54 years and the daughter of the late William "Bill" Richard Mabry and Lorene Sparks Weeks. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, attended Gardner Webb University and was a retired secretary from Midway Baptist Church. She loved to sing and had a great love for her family; especially her grandchildren. Mrs. Patterson was a member of Midway Baptist Church, where she was a choir member and played the handbells.
In addition to her husband, also surviving is a son, Paul David Patterson and wife, Eleanor of Spartanburg; two daughters, Amy Peeler and husband, Reverend Alan and Emily Corbett and husband, Patrick, both of Gaffney; a sister, Nancy Garvin of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Blake Peeler, Lindsey Corbett, Addie Corbett, Mabry Rose Patterson and Eli Patterson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Mabry.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Vernon Craig officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Midway Baptist Church, "Back Pack Buddies", 153 Midway Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341.
The family will be at the residence.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 10, 2020