Rebecca "Babe" Zimmerman Snyder of Winston Salem, NC went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019.

She was born July 17, 1933 to Wiley Ellis and Annie Mock Zimmerman. She graduated from Arcadia High School and married her high school sweetheart Charles Edwin Snyder in 1954. She attended and graduated from Draughan Business College and then worked for the Forsyth County Extension Service. She then worked for the US Dept. of Agriculture before deciding to stay home and raise her children.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sonin law, Charles Michael Kerr; grandson, Charles Forrest Fowler; sisters, Mary Ferris (Ray), Georgia Zimmerman, and Blanche Stone (Joe).

She is survived by her loving husband Charles; three children, Vicki Fowler (Stephen), Tony Snyder (Jane), and LeAnn Kerr Phillips (Kim). She had eight grandchildren, Joseph Fowler (Liberti), Brooke Hamrick (Cameron), Charlotte Kerr, Logan Phillips, Hannah Ellis (Kevin), Amy Snyder (fiance Barrett Holland), Charlie Snyder (Kristen), Callie Phillips and seven great-granddaughters, Madison, Leah, Adrienne, Savannah, Ellie, Mary Charles, and Abby.

She loved her family dearly. She loved and was very active in her church, Konnoak Hills Moravian where she served as a past church treasurer, past president of the Women's Fellowship and a Diener. She was a past member of the Old Town Women's Club.

A funeral service will be conducted at Konnoak Hills Moravian Church on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Pastor John Rights officiating. The family will receive friends in the sanctuary from 1:30 - 2:45 PM prior to the service. Interment will follow at Friedberg Moravian Church Graveyard.

The family would like to express a special thanks to the Trellis nurses and Griswold Home Care who cared for "Becky" during the final days of her illness. Also, thanks to the doctors and staff at Winston Salem Health Care, Forsyth Medical Center, Salem Chest Specialists, and Homestead Hills for their support and care.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Konnoak Hills Moravian Church, 3401 Konnoak Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Friedberg Moravian Church - 2178 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127.

