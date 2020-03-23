|
Gaffney - Reuben Morgan Mathis, 13, of 124 Beltline Rd Lot 28, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital after a battle with cancer. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the John Mathis Jr. of the home and Sierra Morgan of Gaffney. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. at Cherokee Falls Missionary Fellowship Church, 207 First Street Blacksburg, SC 29702. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Mathis family.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 23, 2020