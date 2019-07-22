Pacolet, SC - - Richard Glyn Cash, 53, of 298 Allen Street, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Betty Sue Gardner Cash of Pacolet and the late Gerald Daniel Cash. He was retired from Ricky's Transmission, loved his family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed his work. Mr. Cash was a member of Hammett Grove Baptist Church.

In addition to his mother, also surviving are two daughters, Kayla Varner and husband, Jayson of Pacolet and Melissa Cash Upchurch and husband, Christopher of Pacolet; four brothers, Gerald Cash Jr. and wife, Wendy of Union, Robert Cash of Pacolet, Russell Cash of Pacolet and Michael Cash of Spartanburg; a sister, Susan Thompson of Gaffney; three grandchildren, Tyler Upchurch, Maddalyn Varner and Makenzie Upchurch and a fourth one on the way, Maddasyn Varner; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Cash was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Glyn Upchurch; and a sister, Patricia Gregory.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: March of Dimes, 37 Villa Road, Suite-B 123, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC