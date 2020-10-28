Richard Harding

Gaffney, S.C. - Richard Lee Harding, 81, of 104 Lakewood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born in Wernersville, PA, he was the husband of the late Dorothy Jane Stoudt Harding and son of the late Martin Luther Harding and Helen Kilmoyer Harding. He retired from Cherokee Products, was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a member of the S.C. National Guard and a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was a Shriner, a Knights Templar and Mason at Granard Lodge where he formerly served as Worshipful Master. He also held numerous positions in the Masonic organization in South Carolina including Deputy District Grand Master and Royal Eminent Grand Commander.

Surviving are a son, Jeffrey Scott Harding (Carrie) of Cumming, GA; a sister, Mazie Grove of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Christine Bullard (Tyler), Katherine Harding and Alyson Harding. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Earl Harding, Nelson Harding, Donald Harding and Ronald Harding and three sisters, Betty Wagner, Patsy Harding and Nelda Koch.

The family would like to extend special thanks to caregivers including Melissa Burke, Norma Davis and Samantha Ledbetter who provided care and comfort over the years.

Services will be private for the family. Entombment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1600 W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, Gaffney, SC 29341 or American Cancer Society, Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or The Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014.

The family will be at their respective homes.

