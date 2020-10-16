Gaffney, S.C. - Richard Lee Kemmer, Sr., 84, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Born in Warren, OH, he was the husband of Elsie Earl Kemmer and the son of the late Frank Charles Kemmer and Pearl Edith Hanger Kemmer. He was a graduate of Harding High in Warren Ohio and was retired from Copperwell Steel in Ohio. He enjoyed antique tractors and working on them and enjoyed fishing. Mr. Kemmer was attending meetings at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Gaffney.

In addition to his wife, also surviving are two sons, Richard Kemmer Jr. (Juanita) of Niles, OH and Joesph Leon Davenport Jr. (Mary Ellen) of Greene, OH; five daughters, Athena Smith (Donald) of N. Bloomfield, OH, Tracy Kemmer of Warren, OH, Kim Bates (Scott) of Warren, OH, Jacqueline Loftis (Bob) of Virginia Beach, VA and Doris Yacono of China; fifteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Mr. Kemmer was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Morris; and two sisters, Beverly and Mary Jane.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1 p.m. by the Jehovah's Witnesses via Zoom.

