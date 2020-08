Gaffney - Richard Jay Moore, 67, of 106 Ellis Ferry Ave Apt 107, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late Jerome Moore Sr. and Monica Turner. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Frederick Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the graveside. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Moore family.