Richard Dade Petty, age 50, passed away in Tulsa, OK on February 29, 2020 after a short illness. He was born in Austin, TX on August 28, 1969 to Billy & Julia Clary Petty.
Dade grew up between Oklahoma City, OK, Houston, TX and Gaffney, S.C. and graduated from Gaffney High School in 1988.
Dade was a self-employed plumber for over 25 years. As a martial artist, Dade won 4 world championships in point fighting. He loved playing bass guitar, motorcycles, and was an all-around adrenaline junkie.
He is survived by his wife Dawn of the home. He is also survived by his mother, Julia Petty (Gaffney, SC) , sister, Cheryl Watkins & partner Lisa Spencer (Cowpens, SC), son Brandon Petty (Boiling Springs, NC), and daughter Breanna Petty (Oklahoma City, OK). He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Jean Petty, and brothers Ronald Petty, Dennis Petty and Ricky Watkins.
Memorial services will be Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Piedmont First Baptist Church in Piedmont.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 6, 2020