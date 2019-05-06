Gaffney, S.C. - Richard Eugene Walker, 59, of 113 Northwood Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 3, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Margaret Davis Walker of Gaffney and Horace Eugene McKinney of Virginia. He was formerly employed with Davis Gulf, raised Game Chickens, enjoyed football, racing and loved his family. Mr. Walker was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, also surviving are two sisters, Sondra Walker of the home and Billie Sue Thornton and husband, Larry of Gaffney; half brother, Roger Gene McKinney of Gaffney; two nieces raised in the home, Mikayluh Walker of Gaffney and Mikenzi Walker of San Diego. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by a brother, Ricky Walker.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00PM on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Blakely Funeral Chapel with Reverend Eddie Hardin and Mr. Mike Lovelace officiating. Interment will be in Frederick Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee County Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC, 29615.

The family will be at the residence.

