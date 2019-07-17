Cowpens, S.C. - Charles Richard "Rick" Scruggs, 61, of 135 Raddison Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cherokee Medical Center.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Melissa Harris Scruggs of the home and son of the late Charles Edward Scruggs and Ruby Wheeler Medlock and stepson of the late Bobby Medlock. He was employed by Caraustar Industries and a member of Oakdale Baptist Church. He loved being with his family, rocking on the front porch, fishing, hunting and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a daughter, Ashley Nicole Turner and husband, Chad of Cowpens; a brother, Ronald Scruggs and wife, Barbette of Cowpens; two grandchildren, Cayson Ray Collins and Braylee Maleiah Turner and an expected grandchild, Zander Jaxxon Turner; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, David Scruggs.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. at the Church with Rev. Sam Mintz officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will be at their respective homes.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.