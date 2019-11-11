|
Gaffney, S.C. - Richard "Rick" Dalton Wylie Jr., 50, of 104 Corry Street, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Stacey Copeland Wylie and the son of Richard D. Wylie and the late Kay Ramsey Wylie. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone College and Southeastern Seminary. He was an avid Cowboy, Limestone and Gamecock fan, loved traveling, especially the mountains and loved spending time with his family. He was employed with Select Insurance Services and a member of Kirby Church. Rick was an amazing husband, father, son, brother and friend. Rick's family and friends will miss his sense of humor and quick wit.
In addition to his wife and father, also surviving are a son, Jacob Wylie of the home; three daughters, Noel Wylie, Joanna Wylie and Hope Wylie, all of the home; two sisters, Jill Wylie and Meg Wylie, both of Gaffney; four nieces, Cassie Ruiz, Brianna Ruiz, Sophie Copeland and Allie Copeland; mother-in-law, Linda Copeland; sister-in-law, Shelley Ruiz; brother and sisterin law, Shane and Rachel Copeland; and brother-in-law, Lazaro Ruiz.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 until 4 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Kirby Church. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the church with Reverend Will Vergara officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials be made to the Wylie Children's College Fund.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Nov. 11, 2019