Cowpens, S.C. - Ricky Jonas Allen, 62, of 239 Rosa Drive, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at his residence.

Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Marlene Blackwell Allen and son of the late William Jonas Allen and Ruby Willard Allen. He was employed by the S.C. Department of Transportation, loved his family, fishing the outdoors, and was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Ricky Wayne Allen and Joseph Wayne Allen, both of Gaffney; a daughter, Crystal Michelle Allen of Gaffney; a brother, Ebb George "Butterball" Allen and wife, Sadie of Gaffney; seven sisters, Earlene Allen of Tampa, FL, Carolyn Blackburn of Hickory, NC, Linda Pinkard of Blacksburg, Debra Whelchel and husband J. T. of Gaffney, Sherry Turner of Blacksburg, Betty Brown of Taylorsville and Gloria Jean Lanier and husband, Micah of Myrtle Beach; four grandchildren, Makayla Allen, Jamya Wilson, Katlyn Allen and Ricky Wayne Allen; numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Draytonville Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Powell officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the residence, 239 Rosa Drive, Cowpens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: , Cherokee Co. Unit, 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or Spartanburg Regional Outpatient Hospice, 120 Heywood Avenue-Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.

The family will be at the residence.

