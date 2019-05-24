Pacolet, S.C. - Ricky Gene Allison, 64, of 1361 N. Highway 150, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.

Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Doris Hames Allison of Gaffney and the late Billy Allison. He was a selfemployed truck driver for Allison Trucking, loved fishing, racing, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, and a member of Providence Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Wendy Allison of Union; a step-daughter, Mary Ann Rudicill and husband, Dylan of Pacolet; a stepson, Wayne Moss of Union; three brothers, Dennis Allison and wife, Gail, Raymond Allison and wife, Brenda and Bill Allison, Jr., all of Gaffney; a sister, Donna Allison of Gaffney; eight grandchildren, Lexi England, Brei England, Carson Allison, Gavin Rudicill, Brennon Moss, Brittany Moss, Grace Moss and Cody Moss; numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a son, Josh Allison, a brother, Mickey Allison and a sister, Kathy Allison.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Union Memorial Gardens with Rev. Henry Coley officiating.

The family will be at their respective homes.

