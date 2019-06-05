Ricky Gene Allison, 64, born in Gaffney, passed away May 21, 2019.

He was the son of Doris (Dot) Allison and the late Billy Harmon Allison Sr., and was the husband of the late Linda Horn Allison.

Surviving in addition to his mother are a daughter, Wendy Allison of Union; stepson, Wayne Moss of Union; sister, Donna Allison of Gaffney; brothers, Dennis Allison (Gail), Raymond Allison (Brenda) and Billy Allison Jr., all of Gaffney; grandchildren Lexi England, Brei England, Brennon Moss, Brittany Moss, Grace Moss, Cody Moss and Carson Allison, all of Union.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Josh Allison, twin brother, Mickey Dean Allison and sister Kath,y Blanton.

He was a self-employed truck driver with Allison Trucking, loved fishing, racing, and NASCAR especially Dale Earnhardt. He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.

He is buried beside his son in Union Memorial Gardens.