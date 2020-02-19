Home

Eggers Funeral Home Chesnee
815 South Alabama Avenue
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-2277

Ricky Dean Mullinax Sr.

Gaffney, SC - Ricky Dean Mullinax, Sr., 58, of Gaffney passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born February 9, 1962, he was the son of the late Eddie and Margaret Upchurch Mullinax. He was a plumber for 35 years and was of the Baptist faith.

Left to cherish his memory is one son, Ricky Mullinax, Jr.; four brothers, Jessie Mullinax, Charles Mullinax, Scotty Mullinax and Eddie Carl Mullinax; three sisters, Sharon Bryant, Judy Owens and Gloria Henderson; one grandson, Aiden Mullinax; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home.

E-condolences may be sent online to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com Eggers Funeral Home, Chesnee

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Feb. 19, 2020
