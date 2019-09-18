Home

Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
(864) 839-2334
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary
400 West Cherokee Street
Blacksburg, SC 29702
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Gordon Mortuary Chapel

Ricky Hardin

Ricky Hardin Obituary

Cowpens - Ricky Lee Hardin, 59, of 995 Double Branch Rd, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at his home. Born in Gaffney, he was the son of Barbara "Cookie" Martin Lovelace of Blacksburg and the late David Hardin. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September

18, 2019, from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Gordon Mortuary. A memorial service to will immediately follow at 5 p.m. in the Gordon Mortuary Chapel. The Blacksburg location of Gordon Mortuary is serving the Hardin family.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Sept. 18, 2019
