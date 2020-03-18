|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ricky Fletcher Kennedy, 65, of 406 10th Street, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the son of the late W. F. Kennedy and Ruthel Ledford Kennedy. He retired from Construction and was an avid NASCAR fan, especially Dale Earnhardt.
Surviving are two sons, William Shane Kennedy and Ricky Kennedy, both of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Todd Kennedy and Jacob Kennedy. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Dean Kennedy and Joe Dean Kennedy, Jr. and a sister, Diane Giles.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Blakely Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 4 p.m. in the Blakely Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 18, 2020