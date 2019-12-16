|
Gaffney, S.C. - Ricky Eugene Martin, 63, of 236 Phillips Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of the late Cindy Humphries Martin and the son of Thelma Jeanette Ruppe Martin and the late Harold Eugene Martin. He was retired from Sanders Brothers and formerly worked for Keystone Construction, a member of Elks Lodge for over 30 years and loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ricky was a very good man and has sailed away. Mr. Martin was a member of Horton Memorial Baptist Church and attended Fairview Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, also surviving are three sons, Christopher Shane Martin of Gaffney, Anthony Charles Martin of Gaffney and Ricky Brandon Martin (Ashley) of Denver, CO; a brother, Tim Martin (Cathi) of Gaffney; two sisters, Rita Gail Martin and Tammy Martin Robinson (Wayne) both of Gaffney; ten grandchildren, Caleb Lowe, Kaitlyn Martin, Gage Martin, Graham Martin, Aaliyah Martin, Delanie Martin, Macy Martin, Braedon Martin, Lakelyn Martin and Layla Martin; a great-grandchild, Nate Lowe; three nieces, Brooke Clark, Brittany Howell and Ana Humphries; and four nephews, Kyle Humphries, Jordon Clark, Bo Martin and Shannon Painter.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Blakely Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Harold Johnson and Dr. Ron Culbertson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Fairview Baptist Church, 505 Fairview Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341. The family will be at the residence.
