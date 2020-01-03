|
|
Gaffney, S.C. - Richard "Ricky" Kelley Mathis, 58, of 504 ½ W. Floyd Baker Boulevard, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Gaffney, he was the husband of Beverly Moore Mathis and son of the late Roy Dean Mathis and Delores Williams Mathis. He was a graduate of Gaffney High School, retired from Timken and a member of White Plains Baptist Church. He loved his family, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, especially Chase Elliott, and was an avid Green Bay Packers fan.
Surviving in addition to his wife are a mother-in-law, June Gardner of Spartanburg; a sister, Kim Mathis Babb and husband, Jim of Gaffney; a sister-in-law, Teresa Moore of Canton, GA; a nephew, Chad Wylie and wife, Nikki; two great-nephews, Hunter Wylie and Landon Wylie; a great-niece, Piper Wylie.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at White Plains Baptist Church. Memorial services will immediately follow at 2 p.m. at the Church with Dr. Bob Finley officiating.
In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to: Gaffney Animal Shelter, 300 Yale Street, Gaffney, SC 29341.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Jan. 3, 2020