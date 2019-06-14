Buffalo, S.C. - Mr. Ricky Lee Turner Jr., 38, of 2428 Mt. Lebanon Rd, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Raised in Blacksburg, he was the husband of Jessica Turner and the son of Richard Lee Turner Sr and wife, Susan, of Blacksburg and Frona Taylor Phillips and fiance, Benjamin Gerald Tucker, of Union. Ricky Lee had a kind heart and loved his family. After getting saved, he loved to read his Bible and would have discussions with anyone about it. Over the years, he worked for several used auto parts stores and did lots of business through eBay Motors.

In addition to his wife and parents, Ricky Lee is survived by a step-son, Bryson Loehr; a son, Trevor Lee Turner; a brother, Ashley Turner, of Florida; two halfbrothers, Wesley Phillips of Atlanta and Matthew Phillips of Greenville; a step-sister, Jennifer Rouse, of Gaffney; a step-brother, Josh Byars, of Spartanburg; his grandmother, Mary Turner, of Blacksburg; his father and mother-in-law, Stafford and Michelle Sandefur, of Greensboro, NC; a close friend, Josh Upchurch, of Blacksburg; and numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, and nieces.

Mr. Turner was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Turner.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, 15th of June, 2019, from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Gordon Mortuary. Funeral services will he held on Sunday, June 16th, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Church of God of Union with Rev. Stewart Anderson and Rev. Kenny Turner officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Blacksburg.

The family will be at the homes of his father and grandmother, 407 and 411 Carolina Street, Blacksburg.

