Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 488-1141
Graveside service
Saturday, May 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Frederick Memorial Gardens
Visitation
Following Services
Frederick Memorial Gardens

Riley Vaughan

Riley Vaughan Obituary

Scottsville, KY - Riley Jane Vaughan, infant, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Norton's Children's Hospital.

She was the daughter of Jonathan Samuel Vaughan and Ariel Mariah Queen Vaughan of Scottsville, KY.

In addition to her parents, also surviving are a brother, Dawson Samuel Vaughan of the home; grandparents, David & Debbie Dorman of Gaffney, Ric Vaughan of Louisville, KY and Ray & Sharlene Queen of Gaffney; great-grandparents, Doris Vaughan, Bill & Shirley Vinson, Frankie & Sybil Queen and Jane & Alvis Humphries.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens with Reverend Mark Hazel officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the graveside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Scottsville Baptist Church, 301 E. Main Street, Scottsville, KY 42164 or SOFT Trisomy Organization, www.Trisomy.org.

The family will be at the home of David & Debbie Dorman, 503 S. Limestone Street, Gaffney, SC 29340.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, S.C.

Published in The Gaffney Ledger on May 8, 2020
