Rita Phillips
Gaffney, S.C. - Rita Long Phillips, 73, of 115 Stacy Drive, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Born in Gaffney, she was the faithful wife of the late Eugene "Gene" H. Phillips Jr. for 48 years and the daughter of the late A.C. Long and Freda Peek Long. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School, Limestone College and attended Furman University.

She was a retired teacher, having taught in Cleveland County Schools for 12 years, worked at West End Daycare for 20 years and was a homemaker and a devoted grandmother. She enjoyed yardwork, was an avid Gaffney Indians, Clemson Tiger and Atlanta Braves fan. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

Surviving is a son, Brad Phillips (Alisa) of Gaffney; a daughter, Gina Phillips Jolley (Scott) of Gaffney; a brother, Craig Long (Beth) of Gaffney; a sister, Debbie Greene (John) of Surfside Beach; affectionately known as "Mimi" to her four grandchildren, Anna Kathryn Jolley, Andy Jolley, Seth Phillips and Drew Phillips; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Phillips was preceded in death by a nephew, Chris Greene.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Oakland Cemetery with Dr. Wayne Brown and Dr. Terry Duvall officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Macedonia Baptist Church, 216 Macedonia Road, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or West End Baptist Church, 400 Overbrook Drive, Gaffney, SC, 29341 or East Gaffney Baptist Church, 2308 Cherokee Avenue, Gaffney, SC, 29340 or Parson's Pantry, P.O. 777, Gaffney, SC, 29342 or Diversified Ministries, P.O. Box 70777, Myrtle Beach, SC, 29572.

The family will be at the residence.

An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC



Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Oct. 12, 2020.
