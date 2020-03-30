|
|
Gaffney, SC - Rita Faye Gallman Pierce, 59, of 719 Stephenson Street, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Cherokee Medical Center.
Born in Gaffney, she was the daughter of the late Scott Gallman and Annie Laura Reynolds Gallman. She enjoyed reading, loved her family, was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are three sisters, Brenda Jones and husband, Gary, Barbara Turner and husband, Charles W. and Rebecca Henderson, all of Gaffney; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ms. Gallman was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Gallman.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Susan Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Unit C3, Greenville, SC, 29307.
No services are scheduled at this time.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com.
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in The Gaffney Ledger on Mar. 30, 2020